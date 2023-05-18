Robert Downey Jr.'s 'Downey's Dream Cars' Trailer Unveils Stunning Hybrid Transformations of Classic Cars

In an exciting development for automotive and environmental enthusiasts, Robert Downey Jr. presents Downey's Dream Cars, a captivating series exploring his passion for automobiles and his mission to revolutionize them for the betterment of society. Known for his dedication to climate change efforts, Downey combines his love for cars with a commitment to making a positive impact. With a stunning collection of classic cars, he transforms them into eco-friendly hybrids, showcasing innovation and style.

Set to release on Max this June 22, the series is produced by Boat Rocker's Matador Content and Downey's own production company, Team Downey, led by Robert and Susan Downey. Downey himself serves as the show's host, accompanied by the executive production team from Team Downey, including Emily Barclay Ford. Kyle Wheeler from Warner Bros. Discovery takes on the role of executive producer, enhancing the creative collaboration.

The series is summed up by the captivating logline: "Robert Downey Jr. loves restoring classic cars. But he's also dedicated to fighting climate change. So he's bringing his beloved old cars into the future, making them faster, more powerful, and more efficient while keeping their souls intact."

Beyond his on-screen heroics, Robert Downey Jr. has become an influential figure. Despite his success as Tony Stark in films like Avengers: Endgame, he has made the Footprint Coalition his priority, aiming to drive real change and address environmental issues. His commitment echoes the spirit of Tony Stark, embarking on a transformative journey mirroring the iconic character's evolution.

Downey reflected on his personal journey, stating, "We are what we drive, and having amassed a formidable collection of classic cars over the years, I was a petrol-spewing mess. And a hypocrite, as I'd founded the Footprint Coalition in 2019 to scale technologies that mitigate climate change." He continued, emphasizing his visionary approach, "Fortunately, I'm a bit of a dreamer. The last 3 years have been an experiment in hope as I engaged the best and brightest minds to decarbonize these vehicles, demonstrating the limitless potential of creative problem-solving."

With Downey's charisma and unwavering dedication to a sustainable future, Downey's Dream Cars promises an informative and visually stunning experience. The series highlights the power of collaboration, with gratitude extended to Downey's family, Team Downey, Boat Rocker's Matador Content, Max, and Warner Bros. Discovery for their support.

Mark your calendars for June 22 when Downey's Dream Cars premieres on MAX. Get ready to be inspired as Robert Downey Jr. showcases the limitless possibilities of a sustainable future.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Sympathizer Trailer: Robert Downey Jr. features in multiple roles for HBO's max spy series