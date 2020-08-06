Robert Downey Jr’s new drama show about a Canadian detective to premiere on Apple TV: Report

According to reports by The Hollywood Reporter, Robert Downey Jr’s new drama series will soon air on Apple TV. The show about a Canadian detective is produced by Downey and Adam Perlman, from Billions.

Robert Downey Jr’s recent project is headed to Apple! Apple TV has given a straight to series order for a drama series produced by Team Downey – which consists of the 55-year-old actor, his wife Susan Downey, and Amanda Burrell, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Robert may be playing a supporting role in the upcoming untitled series.

The show is “based on a Toronto Life article by Michael Lista and centres on a frustrated Canadian detective who takes on a decades-old case in hopes of winning a confession and becoming a hero. The case quickly spirals out of control when the undercover cop attempts an elaborate sting, adding playacting cops, taxpayer resources and an unexpected friendship with the peculiar target.” Adam Perlman, from Billions, will be writing and executive producing the show.

Recently, Robert Downey Jr reunited with the Avengers cast--Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner during the 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards in May. The cast appeared during the awards event to accept the award for Favorite Movie for Avengers Endgame. During the show, Scarlett said: “This is such a thrill, we are so excited and so happy the Kids’ Choice Awards are happening.” “Stay safe, stay strong,” Mark said. “We’re stronger together, we’ll get through this,” Chris Hemsworth added. And Chris Evans added: “Love you 3000.”

