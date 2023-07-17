Robert Downey Jr. savors home-cooked meal by Stanley Tucci, calls him a 'Gem of a fella'

Robert Downey Jr. had the pleasure of enjoying a culinary treat prepared by none other than Stanley Tucci himself. The Avengers star, along with 11 other guests, gathered for a delightful evening relishing Tucci's homemade "cod alla livornese" dish.

An instagram affair for Robert Downey Jr.

Downey took to Instagram to share his excitement about the memorable dinner, capturing his experience in a video accompanied by the timeless tunes of Frank Sinatra. The actor expressed his gratitude to Tucci and warmly acknowledged his wife, Felicity Blunt. He also encouraged his followers to check out Tucci's show, Searching for Italy.

A glimpse into the feast with Robert Downey Jr.

In the video, Downey indulges in the delectable creation while admiring Tucci's kitchen. Impressed by the meal, he playfully gives Tucci a cheek kiss, and the duo shares a post-meal laugh. Tucci himself posted a video, revealing that the dinner was prepared for Downey and eleven others, giving a glimpse of the various ingredients used in the cod dish.

Well deserved VIP Treatment for Robert Downey Jr.

Downey's VIP meal experience was well-deserved, considering his recent work in the upcoming film Oppenheimer. The star expressed his utmost admiration for the movie, directed by Christopher Nolan, declaring it the best film he has ever been a part of. Downey's anticipation for the audience to experience the film is palpable, emphasizing its transformative impact reminiscent of classic summer blockbusters. The actor's praise extends to Nolan's filmmaking prowess, solidifying the anticipation surrounding Oppenheimer.

Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer

Downey plays former chair of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission Lewis Strauss. Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film, delves into the true story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the influential physicist behind the atomic bomb. Set against the backdrop of the Manhattan Project, Oppenheimer's pivotal role in spearheading this groundbreaking endeavor comes to life on the big screen. The film explores Oppenheimer's early years of intellectual curiosity, his scientific achievements, and the personal complexities that defined his legacy. From his marriage and family life to his connections with leftist politics, Oppenheimer's story is one of intrigue and controversy.

