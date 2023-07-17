Robert Downey Jr. savors home-cooked meal by Stanley Tucci, calls him a 'Gem of a fella'

The 'Iron Man' star joins Tucci for a delectable feast, expressing delight and admiration.

Written by Suhasini Oswal Updated on Jul 17, 2023   |  09:37 AM IST  |  2.7K
Robert Downey Jr. gives Stanley Tucci a kiss on the cheek (ROBERT DOWNEY JR./INSTAGRAM)
Robert Downey Jr. gives Stanley Tucci a kiss on the cheek (ROBERT DOWNEY JR./INSTAGRAM)

Key Highlight

  • Robert Downey Jr. had the pleasure of enjoying a culinary treat prepared by Stanley Tucci
  • Downey took to Instagram to share his excitement about the memorable dinner

Robert Downey Jr. had the pleasure of enjoying a culinary treat prepared by none other than Stanley Tucci himself. The Avengers star, along with 11 other guests, gathered for a delightful evening relishing Tucci's homemade "cod alla livornese" dish.

An instagram affair for Robert Downey Jr.

Downey took to Instagram to share his excitement about the memorable dinner, capturing his experience in a video accompanied by the timeless tunes of Frank Sinatra. The actor expressed his gratitude to Tucci and warmly acknowledged his wife, Felicity Blunt. He also encouraged his followers to check out Tucci's show, Searching for Italy.

A glimpse into the feast with Robert Downey Jr.

In the video, Downey indulges in the delectable creation while admiring Tucci's kitchen. Impressed by the meal, he playfully gives Tucci a cheek kiss, and the duo shares a post-meal laugh. Tucci himself posted a video, revealing that the dinner was prepared for Downey and eleven others, giving a glimpse of the various ingredients used in the cod dish.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy warns that Christopher Nolan's movie will 'knock people out'

Well deserved VIP Treatment for Robert Downey Jr.

Downey's VIP meal experience was well-deserved, considering his recent work in the upcoming film Oppenheimer. The star expressed his utmost admiration for the movie, directed by Christopher Nolan, declaring it the best film he has ever been a part of. Downey's anticipation for the audience to experience the film is palpable, emphasizing its transformative impact reminiscent of classic summer blockbusters. The actor's praise extends to Nolan's filmmaking prowess, solidifying the anticipation surrounding Oppenheimer.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: Why did Christopher Nolan not cast Robert Pattinson despite his influence?

Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer

Downey plays former chair of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission Lewis Strauss. Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film, delves into the true story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the influential physicist behind the atomic bomb. Set against the backdrop of the Manhattan Project, Oppenheimer's pivotal role in spearheading this groundbreaking endeavor comes to life on the big screen. The film explores Oppenheimer's early years of intellectual curiosity, his scientific achievements, and the personal complexities that defined his legacy. From his marriage and family life to his connections with leftist politics, Oppenheimer's story is one of intrigue and controversy.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: Is Christopher Nolan's movie based on a true story? Everything to know about Robert Oppenheimer

Advertisement

FAQs

What is the role of RDJ in Oppenheimer?
Christopher Nolan reveals why he cast Robert Downey Jr. as 'Oppenheimer' nemesis. Robert Downey Jr. portrays Lewis Strauss in “Oppenheimer.” Christopher Nolan has revealed why he wanted Robert Downey Jr. in “Oppenheimer.”
Who is Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer?
Playing in Oppenheimer? Among the massive ensemble of Oppenheimer, Downey plays the role of Lewis Strauss, one of the less heralded (yet just as significant) figures involved in the development of the atomic bomb.
Who is playing Einstein in Oppenheimer?
Oppenheimer (2023) - Tom Conti as Albert Einstein - IMDb.
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for movies and is an av... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!