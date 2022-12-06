Robert Downey Jr. says 'THANK GOD' for Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water amid Tarantino's MCU diss

Robert Downey Jr. is coming to MCU's defence after Quentin Tarantino becomes the latest revered filmmaker to criticise the franchise! Following the lines of Martin Scorsese, Tarantino stated on the podcast 2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura & Bret Kreischer that his problem with the "Marvel-ization of Hollywood" is that it's the character, and not the actor playing it, that is the star...

In an interview with Deadline, RDJ was asked how he felt about famous filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino using Marvel Cinematic Universe's Hollywood dominance as a punching bag. On this, Robert Downey Jr. explained how IP can be a "double-edged sword.": "I think I do [understand]. I think our opinions on these matters say a lot about us. I think that we are in a time and place that I unwittingly contributed to, where IP has taken precedence over principle and personality. But it's a double-edged sword."

Unlike Tarantino, Downey is of the belief that without the actor, how good the character is will never be highlighted in complete justice: "A piece of IP is only as good as the human talent you get to represent it, and you can have some great IP even if it's coming from an auteur or a national treasure of a writer-director, and if you don't have the right kind of artist playing that role, you'll never know how good it could have been."

According to Robert, it's a waste of time "creatively" for the industry to be at war with itself. The 57-year-old actor thinks the current time has a "bifurcation," with everything being so much more "fragmented." Talking about throwing stones one way or another, the Avengers: Endgame star admitted how he's had his own reaction in the past after people said things which he felt were "discrediting" his "integrity." RDJ commented, "I go, 'You know what? Let's just get over it. We're all a community. There's enough room for everything,' and thank God for Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water. That's all I have to say. We need the big stuff to make room for films like Armageddon Time."

Robert Downey Jr. on Picking "Transformative" Projects Post Iron Man

Moreover, Robert spoke about his current impressive slate between his emotional documentary on father Robert Downey Sr. titled Sr., Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and the upcoming Park Chan Wook series based on Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer book The Sympathizer: "I'm not talking about trickle-down entertainment. I'm just saying that things are always changing and I'm at a place in my life where I've now gone back to back, working with Chris Nolan on what was an exceptionally transformational experience for me; having been in pre-production post and bringing Sr. to market; and the next thing I'm doing is a series with my Mrs. [Susan Downey] and the director Park Chan Wook, based on a Pulitzer book called The Sympathizer."

"It's already a transformative, literally playing five different roles experience for me. So, I would just say, before we cast aspersions on each other — undergo your own renaissance and see if it doesn't change your mind a little bit," Downey added.

Robert Downey Jr. further stated how he believes you should "reinvent yourself" before you decide that somebody doesn't know what they're doing or that something is keeping you from doing your best or something is better than something else: "You know, we're in this age now where Favreau said it best: We used to try to make waves in a lake, and now we're just trying to catch people's attention as things are moving by quickly in a stream. I think that'll change again, but this is just where we're at. And to accept it and be grateful that you get to participate is the right place to start."

Meanwhile, speaking of Oppenheimer, RDJ stars as Lewis Strauss alongside Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the "father" of the atomic bomb. The biographical star-studded movie - based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer - also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh amongst many others. Oppenheimer is slated to release on July 21, 2023.