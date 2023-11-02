Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson and original Avengers cast returning to MCU amid recent flops?

The superhero fandom is yet to get over the fact that the OG Avengers will not be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it seems like something is cooking in the Marvel Studios. Considering the box office impact that the movies from the first three phases of the MCU had, the recent films and shows have flopped. A new report reveals that the studio is apparently considering going back to its roots with the original six Avengers and revving Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson’s MCU characters after its most divisive phase yet.

Is Marvel Studios planning for a new movie with the OG Avengers?

Who would not like to see Iron Man , Black Widow, Captain America, Thor, and the other OG Avengers teaming up once again in the MCU? With the new concept of multiverse, it can be said that anything is possible till the studios want to please the audiences. However, it is quite visible how the audience did not very much like the recent MCU flicks and the box office performances have been a clear indicator. The bombshell report from Variety teases that Marvel Studios is considering a new Avengers movie centered on the original six members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe team.



After the Avengers: Endgame movie, there has not been a buzz about it as compared to the previous projects. The report adds that there have been discussions about a potential new Avengers film with the original cast that would reunite Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye. As Iron Man and Black Widow died in the MCU, the makers might resurrect Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow characters for the movie.

Why Marvel is planning to bring back the OG Avengers?

The MCU shows were promised to be game changers but it just backfired for the studios. Except for Loki and What If, none of the shows really performed well for the audiences. Talking about the movies, it was Spider-Man: No Way Home and the team of the webslingers that made blockbuster records at the global box office. However, the makers are left with no option to bring back the OG Avengers as the report does carry some weight considering the recent flops. With all that, it should be noted that Marvel Studios reportedly hasn’t “committed” to this drastic proposal for the MCU.



