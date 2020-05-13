Robert Downey Jr sees a subtle shift from Marvel to DC; To produce Sweet Tooth series starring Will Forte

Robert Downey Jr. is not done with the superhero genre just yet as he is all set to produce a series, based on Sweet Tooth from DC Comics. Read below for more exciting details on the upcoming series.

After saying goodbye to his Iron Man roots with Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. has stepped into the next chapter of his Hollywood career. Besides starring in the lead role in Dolittle, which was a box-office disaster, RDJ is also focused on his producing hat, along with wife Susan Downey. While Perry Mason, an HBO series starring Mathew Rhys, which has been produced by the Downeys, is out on June 21, the couple is now aligning themselves with Netflix for an upcoming series.

DC Comics fans will be aware of Sweeth Tooth, which was created and drawn by Jeff Lemire. Well, Team Downey is set to produce the Sweet Tooth series, which is an eight-episode live-action drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter. For the unversed, Sweet Tooth looks into the fantasy adventures of Gus, who is a part deer, part boy and along with a squad of his own tries to find answers about a new world as well as his own mysterious hybrid origins. Beth Schwartz of Arrow fame and Jim Mickle of Hap and Leonard fame will be penning the script along with being co-showrunners and executive producers. Moreover, Mickle is set to direct the series as well.

When it comes to the cast, Sweet Tooth will star Will Forte, Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie and Adeel Akhtar while James Brolin has been roped in as the narrator for the series.

Taking to his Instagram page is RDJ himself, who shared the Sweet Tooth artwork to announced the happy news:

Robert wrote, "The sweetest things are worth waiting for…Susan and I are producing a @Netflix original series, Sweet Tooth, based on the comic by @Jefflemire. Can’t wait to share it with you all. @NXonNetflix @warnerbrostv #SweetTooth"

Given how Downey has his fair share of experience in the superhero genre, it doesn't come as a surprise that the 55-year-old actor would want to align with such an interesting project.

