Robert Downey Jr. still holds a grudge against Mark Ruffalo for this reason; DETAILS INSIDE

Among the top superhero movies produced to date, Infinity War definitely remains the no.1. The film's success at the box office was attributed to a variety of factors, including the exhilarating action sequences, the mind-blowing team-up, and the accompanying emotions. It follows that it would be natural for Robert Downey Jr. and the other Avengers to want to remember the movie.

Mark Ruffalo is the only member of the original Avengers without a tattoo, although The Iron Man star told Christopher Nolan during his Auto Complete interview that Ruffalo didn't get the symbol despite his repeated attempts to convince him.

Mark Ruffalo offended Robert Downey Jr.?

The core Avengers decided they had to do something special to commemorate the release of Avengers: Infinity War. Actress Scarlett Johansson, who plays the Black Widow, had the notion to acquire identical Avengers tattoos to the other members of the core team. Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans both concurred to do so, however, Mark Ruffalo made the decision to reject the proposal.

When asked how many tattoos he had, Robert Downey Jr. recounted this incident during an interview with WIRED. Downey responded,

“I have six. That’s the sixth one and that was the Avengers cast tattoo that happened the evening of the premiere for Infinity War. Scarlett got it first, then Chris Evans got it, then I got it, then Jeremy Renner got it, then Chris Hemsworth got it, even though he was a little tentative about it and seemed to overreact to the pain. And then Mark Ruffalo said, ‘I’m not getting that tattoo. I don’t wana be part of your Hollywood inside game,’ to which I applauded him. F*ck you, Mark!” Robert Downey Jr.

The Sherlock Holmes actor ended his introduction by saying "****Mark" to the camera.

Downey has obviously not forgotten Ruffalo's treachery because the recollection seems to be still recent. Ruffalo, on the other hand, subsequently admitted to feeling a little left out.

Mark Ruffalo's reluctance to get the "Avengers" tattoo

The Hulk actor expressed his hesitation to get the tattoo in 2018: "It's not over yet. He mentioned that there was still another movie on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and added that he was afraid of needles.

“I didn’t get a tattoo. I opted out of the tattoo. It’s not over yet. There’s still another movie! First of all, I’m afraid of needles. So, there’s that. But, also, I’ve kind of got a punk rock soul. And I felt like, [deepens his voice], ‘Dude, everyone has tattoos. I’m going to be punk rock and not get the tattoo! That’s radical, right? That is so rebellious!” Mark Ruffalo

The actor went on to say that he is gathering the confidence to get the tattoo since he feels left out. However, the actor from Dark Waters and Jimmy Fallon quickly came to an understanding that the actor does not need a tattoo to prove anything and that he would always be a member of the Avengers family.

