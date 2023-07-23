Robert Downey Jr. still holds a grudge against Mark Ruffalo for this reason; DETAILS INSIDE

Mark Ruffalo explained why he chose not to participate in the "Avengers" ritual

Written by Kashish Nagpal Published on Jul 23, 2023   |  08:20 PM IST  |  328
Instagram
Robert Downey Jr (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • The Hulk hero said in 2018 that he was hesitant to get the tattoo
  • At Infinity Wars film premiere, Mark Ruffalo decided not to get inked

Among the top superhero movies produced to date, Infinity War definitely remains the no.1. The film's success at the box office was attributed to a variety of factors, including the exhilarating action sequences, the mind-blowing team-up, and the accompanying emotions. It follows that it would be natural for Robert Downey Jr. and the other Avengers to want to remember the movie.

Mark Ruffalo is the only member of the original Avengers without a tattoo, although The Iron Man star told Christopher Nolan during his Auto Complete interview that Ruffalo didn't get the symbol despite his repeated attempts to convince him.

ALSO READ: Mark Ruffalo recalled the time Robert Downey Jr convinced him to play Hulk in The Avengers

Mark Ruffalo offended Robert Downey Jr.?

The core Avengers decided they had to do something special to commemorate the release of Avengers: Infinity War. Actress Scarlett Johansson, who plays the Black Widow, had the notion to acquire identical Avengers tattoos to the other members of the core team. Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans both concurred to do so, however, Mark Ruffalo made the decision to reject the proposal.

When asked how many tattoos he had, Robert Downey Jr. recounted this incident during an interview with WIRED. Downey responded,

 
 
“I have six. That’s the sixth one and that was the Avengers cast tattoo that happened the evening of the premiere for Infinity War. Scarlett got it first, then Chris Evans got it, then I got it, then Jeremy Renner got it, then Chris Hemsworth got it, even though he was a little tentative about it and seemed to overreact to the pain. And then Mark Ruffalo said, ‘I’m not getting that tattoo. I don’t wana be part of your Hollywood inside game,’ to which I applauded him. F*ck you, Mark!”
Robert Downey Jr.
 

The Sherlock Holmes actor ended his introduction by saying "****Mark" to the camera.

Downey has obviously not forgotten Ruffalo's treachery because the recollection seems to be still recent. Ruffalo, on the other hand, subsequently admitted to feeling a little left out.

Mark Ruffalo's reluctance to get the "Avengers" tattoo

The Hulk actor expressed his hesitation to get the tattoo in 2018: "It's not over yet. He mentioned that there was still another movie on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and added that he was afraid of needles.

 
 
“I didn’t get a tattoo. I opted out of the tattoo. It’s not over yet. There’s still another movie! First of all, I’m afraid of needles. So, there’s that. But, also, I’ve kind of got a punk rock soul. And I felt like, [deepens his voice], ‘Dude, everyone has tattoos. I’m going to be punk rock and not get the tattoo! That’s radical, right? That is so rebellious!”
Mark Ruffalo
 

The actor went on to say that he is gathering the confidence to get the tattoo since he feels left out. However, the actor from Dark Waters and Jimmy Fallon quickly came to an understanding that the actor does not need a tattoo to prove anything and that he would always be a member of the Avengers family.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo reveals his FAVOURITE Bruce Banner line and Hulk fans agree

Advertisement

FAQs

Is Mark Ruffalo leaving MCU?
According to the Oscar-nominated star, it's not really a matter of when he's going to leave Banner behind; it's a matter of how many different versions of Banner he can ultimately portray. I'm always surprised that I'm still here, Ruffalo said.
Who will replace Tony Stark in the MCU?
Tony Stark's death in Avengers: Endgame has left the MCU with a major hole to fill. While characters like Doctor Strange and Spider-Man could become the new faces of the shared universe, it will be Riri Williams who will serve as Iron Man's more direct replacement.
Who replaced Jarvis in Iron Man?
Kerry Condon, who voices Tony Stark's artificial intelligence F.R.I.D.A.Y in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, expresses interest in potentially making her live-action debut in the franchise. Condon has been voicing F.R.I.D.A.Y. in the MCU since 2015, when she replaced Paul Bettany's J.A.R.V.I.S.
About The Author
Kashish Nagpal
Kashish Nagpal

Kashish is a striving author with more than two years of writing experience. She enjoys watching movies, listening to mu... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!