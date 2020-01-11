Robert Downey Jr TEASES fans about a possible Iron Man return in the MCU; DEETS INSIDE

Robert Downey Jr., who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Dolittle, revealed in an interview that anything is possible when it comes to a possible Iron Man return in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) after Avengers: Endgame.

Robert Downey Jr. hung up his boots as Iron Man in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) when Tony Stark sacrificed himself to defeat Thanos and bring back the ones lost in Avengers: Endgame. It was a tear-jerking moment to see Tony taking his last breath surrounded by people that mattered the most to him as loyal Iron Man fans also had to say goodbye to the Marvel superhero. Now, RDJ is shifting gears playing veterinarian Dr. John Dolittle in Dolittle, which he is producing with wife Susan Downey.

Given that we are just some days away from the release of Dolittle, Robert and Susan have been going all out with the promotions. During an interview with Extra TV, Robert was asked the inevitable question of a possible Iron Man return to the MCU. While in earlier interviews, Downey stated that he is done with playing Tony Stark for good, this time, the 54-year-old actor teased fans as he said, "Yeah, anything could happen. I’m really enjoying...," as he was interrupted by Susan, who quipped that the headlines are going to be crazy now.

"As far as I’m concerned, I hung up my guns and I’m good to let it go. I also think Marvel is on this journey now and they’re trying a bunch of other stuff, and I’m excited for them to see how all that goes. It’s hard to project," RDJ stated.

Rumour has it that RDJ has a cameo in Black Widow. Other speculations suggest that the actor could also the AI voiceover for Ironheart in a possible Disney+ Series.

Directed by Stephen Gaghan, Dolittle is slated to release in India on January 17, 2020.

