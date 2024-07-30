Robert Downey Jr To Get More Than 80M USD And Additional Perks From MCU For Dr Doom Role? Here's What Report Says

It has become big news in the industry that Robert Downey Jr. is making a grand return to the MCU. However, there’s a huge cost behind his comeback. The actor who carried the mantle of Iron Man for years and played Tony Stark for Marvel Studios was recently announced to return, this time as one of the most respected villains from the comics, Dr. Doom.

Let’s learn what the reports say about the perks that Downey Jr. might get for his new role in the MCU.

Robert Downey Jr.’s cost for making a return to Marvel Studios

RDJ played the most beloved character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe until Tony Stark met his fate at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Now, Robert Downey Jr. is coming back to the legacy that he once helped create playing another character.

However, as per a few reports, bringing him back was not cheap for the studios. As per Variety, who reported the words of sources, the Marvel Studios is looking at $80 million for Anthony and Joe Russo, who were too announced to come back and direct the upcoming Avengers movies, recently.

Meanwhile, the cost is reported to be “significantly more” for the Oppenheimer actor's return. The publication also mentioned that Robert Downey Jr. also has a deal that includes private jet travel, along with dedicated security and a huge “trailer encampment” all for himself.

As for the Russo brothers, their deal does not have back-end compensation, however, it includes performance escalators that begin at the threshold between $750 million and $1 billion. It has been also reported that the Russo brothers will produce the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars via their AGBO banner.

This will be the first time that Marvel will be doing a project without their in-house team, but they had no option left as Downey was only coming on board with the Russos, as per Variety. The publication reported the words of a source, who stated, “They were the only ones he would work with.”

Why did Marvel choose a different villain when they already had Kang?

In the light of Jonathan Majors’ legal trouble, Marvel’s parent company cut their deal with the Kang actor. Majors was convicted of assault and harassment following an altercation with his ex-girlfriend.

While there were still chances that Avengers: Kang Dynasty would have a fruitful outcome, the movie’s director Destin Daniel Cretton too exited the project.

With no options left, Marvel Studios announced Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Victor Von Doom who will be the next big bad, at the SDCC 2024.

