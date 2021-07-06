Robert Downey Jr unfollowed his Marvel co-stars on Instagram for THIS reason speculate fans

One of Robert Downey Jr's fans pointed out as to why the actor is not following his Marvel co-stars on Instagram and that sent netizens in a tizzy.

Robert Downey Jr sent netizens in a tizzy after a few of them observed that the actor had unfollowed his Marvel co-stars such as Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo among others. The actor who famously played Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the MCU films is known to be close to his co-stars and hence his Instagram account left fans surprised. While the real reason for why the actor isn't following his co-stars remains unknown, fans have been speculating the reason for it online.

While there's no proof of whom the actor did follow previously, it can now be observed that he is not following any of his Marvel co-stars and not even Avengers: Endgame makers, the Russo brothers. While discussing the reasons for the same, several fans seemed to believe that the actor's account may not be controlled by him but by his team.

Among other reasons listed by fans was also that the actor is maintaining his social media page for marketing activities and hence has unfollowed his co-stars and other collaborators that he has worked with.

Check out fan speculations about RDJ unfollowing his co-stars here:

He can always blame it on Thanos..say he snapped them away — Ronald Watts (@50watts) July 6, 2021

I think people are blowing this out of proportion RDJ still has a lot of love for his Marvel cast mates ,but his manager is the one running his account now and is only focusing on brand stuff/other projects. — Heriberto Treviño (@burnedtoe) July 2, 2021

I have a feeling his page is entirely promotional and professional, and it serves no use to continue connections with former workers. I hope that’s the case. — Gaki the Glorious (@alligatorloki) July 2, 2021

He doesn't control his social media, Jimmy used to do it since he died his manager is now in control of them and it's making his social media a business account — Gabriela 20 days Till RNM S3 (@manesgab97) July 2, 2021

While the actor hasn't made any official statements about the same, it is yet to be known what was the real reason for it.

As for Marvel, the studio is gearing up for its first major release since the pandemic, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow which hits the theatres in US and other countries on July 9, 2021.

