Robert Downey Jr unfollowed his Marvel co-stars on Instagram for THIS reason speculate fans

One of Robert Downey Jr's fans pointed out as to why the actor is not following his Marvel co-stars on Instagram and that sent netizens in a tizzy.
Mumbai
Hollywood Fans speculate why Robert Downey Jr unfollowed Marvel co-stars
Robert Downey Jr sent netizens in a tizzy after a few of them observed that the actor had unfollowed his Marvel co-stars such as Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo among others. The actor who famously played Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the MCU films is known to be close to his co-stars and hence his Instagram account left fans surprised. While the real reason for why the actor isn't following his co-stars remains unknown, fans have been speculating the reason for it online. 

While there's no proof of whom the actor did follow previously, it can now be observed that he is not following any of his Marvel co-stars and not even Avengers: Endgame makers, the Russo brothers. While discussing the reasons for the same, several fans seemed to believe that the actor's account may not be controlled by him but by his team. 

Among other reasons listed by fans was also that the actor is maintaining his social media page for marketing activities and hence has unfollowed his co-stars and other collaborators that he has worked with. 

Check out fan speculations about RDJ unfollowing his co-stars here:

While the actor hasn't made any official statements about the same, it is yet to be known what was the real reason for it. 

As for Marvel, the studio is gearing up for its first major release since the pandemic, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow which hits the theatres in US and other countries on July 9, 2021. 

ALSO READ: Robert Downey Jr. pays heartbreaking tribute to 'right hand man' Jimmy Rich after he dies in a fatal car crash

