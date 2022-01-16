Robert Downey Jr. wanted to ‘break’ Chris Hemsworth’s knee during 2012 Avengers as he was ‘too good-looking’

Marvel and Avengers alum Jeremy Renner recently talked to Dax Shepherd on his Armchair Expert podcast and got candid about some playful behind-the-scenes mischief that the actors got up to. The 51-year-old actor opened up and looked back at the time Robert Downey Jr. jokingly suggested breaking Chris Hemsworth's knee while filming 2012's The Avengers over his dashing good looks!

Renner recalled: "We're all kind of parading around in our costumes. So it looks like it's Halloween. We're excited and equally feeling ridiculous. I feel like we all kind of knew each other, somehow, some way. Except we didn't know this Hemsworth guy, because he comes from Australia. He's the tallest, he's the most good-looking. Downey [was like], 'We've got to break his knee. We've got to take him out. This guy's too good-looking. He's too tall. He's too charming. F--- this guy.’”

While laughing at this incident from a decade ago, Renner noted that thankfully all alums have grown on each other and now see everyone as "family," adding, "You can't replace that or quantify it. Everyone's a celebrity in their own right. But a Marvel celebrity, especially as the original six, has just been a different kind of journey."

He added: "There's been marriages and divorces and kids being born and a lot of shifts and changes in our personal lives, as well as our acting lives, that we all share together in a very specific way." So much so that the entire cast actually got matching tattoos to symbolize their bond!

