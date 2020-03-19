Robert Downey Jr wants to make an MCU comeback and is ready to compromise with his salary?

Robert Downey Jr is reportedly eager to return to MCU. The actor is ready to amend his paycheck for his return.

Robert Downey Jr kissed Marvel Cinematic Universe goodbye with Avengers: Endgame. The actor, who helped Marvel Studios establish MCU with Iron Man, played Tony Stark for ten-long years. With Iron Man dying in Avengers: Endgame, the door seemed closed for his return. There are rumours that the actor could appear in Black Widow given the timeline. Scarlett Johansson's solo MCU outing is set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. But there are no confirmed reports about RDJ's return to the superhero franchise.

However, off-late, reports have been doing the rounds suggesting RDJ could return to MCU for potentially bigger cameos. A new claim suggests Downey Jr is wanting to return and ready to make some amends to the paychecks. If a new report by We Got This Covered, he is open to adjusting his price tag after Dolittle's failure.

The actor has reportedly become "more reasonable when it comes to the financial terms of a new contract and he’s open to accepting less money for a return now," as per the report. The new report comes weeks after the site reported that Downey Jr demanded a huge sum for his return. Apparently, Marvel and Disney weren't interested in meeting RDJ’s demands.

If the reports are true, we wonder if the studios would sit down with the actor to draft a negotiation. Apart from his possible return to MCU, Downey Jr will be reprising his role as Sherlock for Sherlock Holmes 3. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

