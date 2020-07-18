Robert Downey Jr will return as the lead in the upcoming Sherlock Holmes 3; film to release in December 2021

The film will reportedly release in December 2021. The latest new reports also state that Jude Law will return to play Dr. John Watson.

The latest update about the highly anticipated film, Sherlock Holmes 3 states that the Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr will return to play the lead role. The film will reportedly release in December 2021. The latest new reports also state that Jude Law will return to play Dr. John Watson. The fans and film audience are very excited about the latest update about the much-awaited film, Sherlock Holmes 3. The film, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows had received a good response from the fans and audience members.

The fans are particularly looking forward to see what the latest film in the Sherlock franchise has to offer. The Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr is finally coming back as the legendary detective and fans are eagerly looking forward. The previous film, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows had received a lot of praise from the fans and audience members for its story line, the villain's character and the way the film was presented.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows had Moriarty as the villain and was seen giving the lead character a tough time. Now, with the release date of Sherlock Holmes 3 expected to be December 2021, the fans are hoping that the film will go on floors soon. The official date has not yet been announced as to when the film will kick start its shooting.

