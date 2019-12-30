Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man & Tom Holland's Spider Man almost did NOT appear in Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: Civil War set the base for several MCU Phase 3 movies, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Captain America: Civil War was one of the biggest movies of 2016. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans gathered to stand witness to Iron Man vs Captain America, leaving the MCU fandom divided and taking sides. While the movie will be one of the best Marvel movies yet, the Russo Brothers almost did not happen the way it did. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed that Spider-Man, who made his debut into the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the Captain America movie, almost did not appear in the movie. So did Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man.

The superhero movie house head appeared as a guest speaker at the New York Film Academy where he spilled the beans on several secrets that were previously unknown. During the Q&A session, he revealed that Iron Man and Spider-Man almost did not make it. As per Comicbook.com, an attendee asked Fiege to help fans understand which Marvel movie gets made and which Marvel Comics characters would feature. He recounted the Civil War and said that they were reconsidering forgoing the central conflict between Iron Man and Captain America due to several reasons.

"Spider-Man in Civil War, you’ve heard the stories that is was always touch-and-go, were we going to be able to make the deal with Sony or not? That happened again recently," referring the brief summer split. "But that was happening the first time while we were writing and making Civil War. So Joe and Anthony Russo, and [screenwriters] Chris Markus and Stephen McFeely, and [producer] Nate Moore were on that movie developing it, and I’d be running in and out being like, ‘I think it’s gonna be Spidey!’ And then I’d go, ‘Forget it. It’s not gonna work,’” Feige continued.

While Feige was working on bringing Spidey into the MCU, he was also concerned about RDJ. “We didn’t have a deal with Downey. So it’s like, ‘Looking good with Downey! It’s Cap versus Iron Man.’ ‘I don’t know, it might not be Downey. Alright, it’s gonna be Cap versus who?’” he recalled.

While the development was in the works, Civil War writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely were not “writing full versions" for the production house was preparing to "to make a shift if we had to.” Thankfully, things worked out in their favour and we thank the production house for the epic battle between Captain America and Iron Man at the airport.

