Robert Downey Jr's on screen daughter Lexi Rabe pens adorable wish for Avengers: Endgame star's birthday

Robert Downey Jr celebrated his 55th birthday on Saturday. His Avengers: Endgame daughter Lexi Rabe took to Instagram and penned an adorable birthday wish for the star.

It was a day of celebration for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans for it was Robert Downey Jr's birthday. The actor, who helped Marvel Studio lay the foundations of MCU with Iron Man, turned 55 on Saturday, April 4. While the actor's Avengers co-stars Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Josh Brolin showered him with love, the actor's Avengers: Endgame co-star Lexi Rabe reached out to RDJ with a birthday wish as well. The little actress played RDJ's on-screen daughter Morgan Stark.

The young star reached out to Downey Jr on Instagram and showered him with best wishes. She wrote, "‘Robert to know you is to love you…3000. You are undefinable but we will try." She went on to write an acrostic of each alphabet from his name. "Resilient, original, brilliant, entertaining, royal, treasure,’ and it’s just the cutest," she wrote in the adorable note.

"I met you a when I was 5 and called you my fake daddy. But you have changed my life forever. I do and always will ~Love You 3000~" she added in the caption. Check out her post below:

Meanwhile, RDJ's on-screen wife Gwyneth Paltrow deemed the actor her "brother, friend and supporter." She shared a picture from her wedding and penned a special birthday note for the actor. "Before we put this April 4th to bed, I must wish my dear, dear @robertdowneyjr a happy birthday. Here he is, making a toast at our wedding, during which his humor elicited my usual look of pure joy/shock whenever he is near," she said.

"He is my brother, friend and supporter. A mega genius, and the weirdest comedy writer of all time. I know all of our @marvel family join me in wishing him a very happy day. Do you love Robert? Let him hear you if you do," she added.

Check out the caption below:

Check out Chris Evans' birthday wish here: Chris Evans wishes Robert Downey Jr on his 55th birthday in Avengers: Endgame style & fans cannot keep calm

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More