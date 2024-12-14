Robert Eggers Thanks SpongeBob SquarePants for Introducing Nosferatu to New Audiences

Robert Eggers, director of the upcoming Nosferatu remake, shared his thoughts on how SpongeBob SquarePants introduced the classic vampire to a younger audience. At the film’s premiere, Eggers reflected on the surprising role the animated series played in keeping the 1922 horror character alive in pop culture.

During the red carpet event, Eggers was asked about SpongeBob SquarePants’ use of Nosferatu in the episode “Graveyard Shift.” In the episode, the vampire is humorously revealed to be the one flicking the lights at the Krusty Krab. Eggers said he was familiar with the reference and understood why it left such a lasting impression on fans.

“I know about it, yeah,” he said, adding that it reminded him of his own childhood exposure to classic films. “When I was a kid, there was a show called Muppet Babies that used to show little clips of old movies, like Phantom of the Opera or Cyrano de Bergerac. Those moments stuck with me and inspired me to watch those films later in life.”

Eggers also expressed gratitude for moments like these in media, saying they can spark a lifelong appreciation for film history. “It’s funny how something like SpongeBob can introduce kids to something so iconic. So, thanks, SpongeBob,” he added with a smile.

The SpongeBob episode, written by Jay Lender, used a still image from the 1922 silent film Nosferatu, directed by F.W. Murnau. The joke stood out in the episode, as it was one of the few moments featuring live-action footage. The vampire’s distinctive design, while less scary to modern audiences, remains memorable for its unique and eerie look.

Eggers’ Nosferatu remake stars Bill Skarsgård as the vampire Count Orlok and features a talented cast including Lily Rose-Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Willem Dafoe, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The new film reimagines the story of a vampire terrorizing a small town, while staying true to the gothic horror of the original.

The director is known for his love of classic horror and has called Nosferatu a passion project. With his attention to detail, Eggers hopes to honor the original film while creating a version that will captivate today’s audiences.

As Nosferatu gets ready for its theatrical release, Eggers’ comments about SpongeBob SquarePants highlight how unexpected moments in pop culture can introduce timeless characters to new generations. While many young viewers met Nosferatu in a comedic way, Eggers’ remake aims to bring the vampire back to his terrifying roots, ensuring his legacy continues.

