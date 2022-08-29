Broadway veteran actor Robert LuPone dies at 76

Robert LuPone, who earned a Tony nomination for ‘A Chorus Line’ and played the iconic role of Tony Soprano’s family physician was also one of the founders and leaders of the significant off-Broadway theater company called MCC Theater. Unfortunately, the actor passed away on Saturday, following a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

According to a letter by Bernie Telsey and Will Cantler of MCC Theater, the brother of Broadway and Tony winner icon Patti LuPone, Robert LuPone, had been receiving cancer treatment for over three years.

Remembering Lupone’s work

Robert LuPone (July 29, 1946 – August 27, 2022) was a well-known American actor and artistic director. Not only did he act in films and on television but also acted on stage. Older brother of actress-singer Patti LuPone, he appeared in several famous TV shows that included ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Guiding Light,’ ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘Sex and the City,’ ‘Smash,’ ‘Billions,’ ‘The Affair,’ and ‘All My Children.’ Robert also received a nomination for a Daytime Emmy in 1985.

The actor also appeared in movies like, ‘The Doors’ (1991), ‘Palookaville’ (1995) and ‘Dead Presidents’ (1995), ‘Funny Games’ (2007) among others. In addition, he was the producer of the famous film Frozen (2004) along with Reasons To Be Pretty (2008), which were nominated for the Tony Awards.

LuPone also gave several off-Broadway performances like Twelfth Night (1980), Black Angel (1982), and Lennon (1982) along with regional theater.

According to a letter by Bernie Telsey and Will Cantler of MCC Theater, “Bob was a force, an advocate, complex in the richest ways, overflowing with a youthful enthusiasm, and deeply wise as he looked into our souls. He was our best friend.”

