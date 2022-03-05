Robert Pattinson admits getting into trouble for stealing THIS from the Batman set

Robert Pattinson, the actor who plays Batman, has claimed that he got in trouble for stealing socks during filming the film. Pattinson is slated to become the latest incarnation of the popular DC character, following in the footsteps of George Clooney, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck.

However, in a recent interview with BBC 1, Pattinson discusses his time working on The Batman, namely his fondness for stealing socks from the set. According to the actor, Warner Bros. ultimately called him out on it, saying, "How many socks do you need?" Robert said as per Screenrant, "It's impossible to take anything home from it. I think the only thing I really got was... I did get a lot of socks. All of my socks are all from Batman. I kept getting told by Warner Brothers, like, 'You know, it's fine to have a few, but you take them every day. How many socks do you need? Because we've been shooting for a year.'"

Interestingly, it's not uncommon for actors to attempt to covertly take stuff home from movie sets, but Pattinson's accusation of taking socks is definitely odd (and hilarious). Pattinson's remarks imply that the set was very tight about allowing performers to take stuff home, and it's probable that Warner Bros' plans for a The Batman sequel mean that all objects and costumes must be accounted for in case they're required again.

Unfortunately, Pattinson does not reveal the specific appearance of the "Batsocks," but given the film's dark and gritty design, it's probable they're entirely black.

