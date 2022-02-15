Robert Pattinson ADMITS playing Batman is the hardest thing he's ever done; Here's why

Robert Pattinson, the newest actor to take on the role of The Batman, has acknowledged that playing the Caped Crusader is the most difficult thing he has ever done. Pattinson was formally cast in May 2019, and the picture was ultimately set to be released on March 4, 2022, following multiple delays.

The Batman is supposed to depict a more novice Bruce Wayne during his early years as the caped crusader of Gotham City when he first comes into touch with a mysterious serial murderer known as The Riddler. Furthermore, in this rendition, the vigilante is scheduled to link up with several of his comrades, including Jim Gordon, Catwoman, and devoted butler, Alfred Pennyworth. Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell join Pattinson in the star-studded ensemble of this new chapter of Batman.

In a tell-all interview with GQ, Pattinson discussed everything about his experience in taking on the hood of Batman and the impact that it had on him, not just as an actor but also as a person. Specifically, the actor discussed the great burden of portraying Batman, both in terms of fame and attitude, and how the pressure of remaining so active inside the character impacted him. Robert said as per Screenrant.

With the disclosure of Pattinson's troubles with the part, it is clear that he worked very hard to precisely pull the characters from the pages of DC Comics, giving spectators the performance they have been waiting for. The Batman releases on March 4 in theaters.

