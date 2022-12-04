Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse make a cosy red carpet debut at Dior show in Egypt

After over four years of dating, Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Dior fashion show in Egypt. On the carpet, Rob and Suki posed together and adorably smiled for photos while gazing at each other before heading into the runway show where they were seated right in the front row. For their official red carpet debut, Pattinson and Waterhouse looked stunning as the Batman star wore a cream-colored suit with a brown turtleneck sweater. The model was seen donning. a dusty purple, semi-sheer slip dress for the event. The couple was all smiles and cosy as they posed for photos together at the fashion show.

Robert and Suki's relationship The couple first sparked romance rumours in 2018 when they were spotted engaging in PDA during a late night out in London. Their relationship became serious after Rob and Suki quarantined together in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, a source told E! News that the two were starting to think about their future together. In 2020, a source had also told E! that "Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush. Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other."

Robert Pattinson on keeping his relationship private Previously, while speaking to The Sunday Times in 2019, Pattinson spoke about why he prefers to keep his relationships private. The actor said, "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo." On the work front, the actor will be seen returning as the caped crusader in a sequel to The Batman.

ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson TEASES his version of Caped Crusader in The Batman, reveals he won't be a 'straight up hero'