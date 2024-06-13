Robert Pattinson And Smile Director Parker Finn Join Forces For Remake Of 1981 Horror Film Possession

Filmmaker Parker Finn made his feature debut with Smile, which became the biggest horror hit of 2022, grossing over $216 million worldwide. He has now ventured into another supernatural-genre film with acclaimed actor Robert Pattinson. The duo will work together to remake Possession, the cult 1981 psychological supernatural horror movie written and directed by Polish filmmaker Andrzej Żuławski.

The production team is currently negotiating with Netflix, Paramount, Sony, and Warner Bros. for the project, which is in the early stages of discussion as all the major players make their bids.

Finn is attached to write the script, direct, and produce via his Bad Feeling banner. Pattinson is producing via his production company, Icki Eneo Arlo but whether he will act in this movie will only be confirmed once there is some development to the script.

More about the cult film Possession

With a gut-wrenching plot set in West Berlin, Possession starred Sam Neill as a spy who returned home from the field to his wife (Isabella Adjani) and son. However, trouble brewed within the couple's marriage as the wife asked for a divorce, and the couple next plunged into a destructive cycle that included murder, infidelity, and other sorts of dark components.

The movie was Żuławski’s reflection on marriage, written as a reaction to his own broken marriage. The film received immense positive reviews due to the cast and the director's full commitment.

Meanwhile, Smile director Finn, who is currently working on Smile 2, is also exploring new projects beyond the horror genre with Possession. looking out for scripts and ideas that are vast yet deep and personal with their storyline.

More about the horror film Smile

Parker Finn is an amazing filmmaker who started with short films and eventually made his feature debut with Smile, which became the biggest horror hit of 2022. Several people have said Smile is an extremely scary, graphic horror movie that should not be taken lightly.

Smile can be described as a tense and creepy film that was based on a 10-minute short that Finn made in 2020 called Laura Hasn’t Slept. He calls that short the spiritual cousin to Smile.

Meanwhile, alongside doing horror films, Finn also wants to explore and challenge himself with all kinds of different genres. However, he admitted that he has always been drawn to stories that have a sense of anxiety in them, mostly dark and stressful ones.

As for Robert Pattinson, he will be back on screen in January 2025 with Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17.

