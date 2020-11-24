Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse enjoy London stroll with The Batman star's parents amid engagement talk

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, who have been sparking engagement rumours for quite some time now, were spotted on a stroll in London recently with The Batman star's parents Richard Pattinson and Clare Pattinson.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, who have been dating from the past two years, are really serious when it comes to their relationship as they're currently in the UK from the past few months, with the former shooting for Matt Reeves' directorial The Batman. According to pictures procured by Daily Mail, the couple was recently spotted strolling in London and the lovebirds weren't alone.

Pattinson and Waterhouse were snapped alongside the former's parents Richard Pattinson and Clare Pattinson amid the major buzz surrounding the pair's rumoured engagement. While the foursome made sure to have their face masks on, Robert was all bundled up in a black quilted coat which he paired with blue jeans, black and white sneakers and a grey knitted beanie. On the other hand, Suki kept it comfy in a black and white plaid top, blue baggy jeans and black shoes along with black sunglasses placed on top of her head. The couple was seen holding hands as they walked behind Rob's parents.

While a recent report by E! News claims that the lovebirds won't be saying "I do" anytime soon, the 34-year-old actor and 28-year-old actress are said to be truly inseparable and in love. Moreover, Rob's family reportedly adores Suki and think they are a great match, "better than any of his previous relationship."

Meanwhile, The Batman is slated to release on March 4, 2020, and also stars Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell.

