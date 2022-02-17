Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz open up about their 'intense' audition for The Batman: It was intimidating

Looks like the introduction of the Bat and the Cat was "intense." In the highly anticipated new film The Batman, Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz portray Bruce Wayne/Batman and Selina Kyle/Catwoman, respectively, and in a new Entertainment Weekly interview, the costars and director Matt Reeves reflect on their remarkable chemistry test together.

"The chemistry read was really intense," said Kravitz, 33, as per PEOPLE. "Rob was wearing the Batsuit, and it was a proper camera test with the DP there and everything on a soundstage. It wasn't just reading lines in a room. So it was intimidating, to say the least." However, Pattinson, 35, who was already casted at that point, said, "The first time I'd even said lines from the script was in Zoë's screen test. They had this idea that they wanted me to be taller at the beginning, so I basically had high-heeled sneakers on, and I'm tottering around in this strange Batman outfit."

Interestingly, Kravitz and Pattinson "really connected," according to Matt Reeves, and "everyone could sense there was something really special between them." Meanwhile, Robert's casting caused a lot of stir online as several netizens stated they couldn't picture him as Batman, the actor seems to have proved them all wrong considering the response the film's trailer and promos have received.

Previously, Reeves maintained that he was convinced Pattinson would be a good choice for Batman after he watched the actor in the Safdie brothers' film, Good Time. The Batman's promos have shown how the film will feature a different side of Batman that has not been explored by filmmakers in the past. The film is all set to release in theatres on March 4.

