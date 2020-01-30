Robert Pattinson apologises for upsetting DC fans after saying Batman's not a superhero

After face backlash on social media by DC fans, Robert Pattinson apologised for his ‘Batman's not a superhero’ remark. Read on.

Robert Pattinson ended up raising many eyebrows after it was announced that he will play the role of Batman in DC’s upcoming film. The announcement sent the fandom into a frenzy, with people debating the studio’s choice. However, now that the film has entered the pipeline, fans have started accepting the reality and are looking forward to seeing Pattinson’s Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves’s upcoming film. But during a recent interview with Time Out Magazine, the Twilight actor revealed that he has already gotten into trouble with DC fans.

Last year, while talking about famous DC character, Pattinson suggested that Batman is not a superhero and that’s the quality that drew him to the role. The fans instantly slammed him for saying that. In his latest interview, the 33-year-old actor jokingly apologised for his comments saying that he wasn’t educated about the subject. He also mentioned that he could not understand why people got so angry. However, the actor is aware of the obsession that comes with being a part of such a big project.

Considering Batman is one of the most popular superheroes on the planet, the fans will continue to scrutinise the actor left, right and centre till the film hits the theatres. Pattinson, however, stated that he is not focussing on the current speculations and is only worried about how the fans will react once the film is done. During the interview, the actor also revealed that he was worried about losing Batman’s part in the upcoming film because of the speculations that hogged headlines even before things were finalised, femalefirst.co.uk.

