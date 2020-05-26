Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck or Christian Bale, who looks the best as the Batman? VOTE

The last two decades have seen three actors play Batman. But we want to know from you, who looks best as Batman: Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck or Christian Bale?

DC Films has seen several actors play Batman. But in the past two decades, two actors have stood out as the Cape Crusader. Back in 2005, Christopher Nolan reinvented the DC superhero with the help of Christian Bale. The duo presented the Batman trilogy via the Dark Knight series. Nolan not only had Bale don the cape for Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises, but the ace filmmaker also gave us the ultimate Joker. But that's a discussion for another day.

After three movies, Bale handed down the cape to Ben Affleck. The actor followed the Bat-signal in two movies. He was introduced as the Batman in Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He was also seen in a quick cameo in Suicided Squad, in an attempt to connect the universe. The Gone Girl star was returned as the Batman in Justice League before he decided to step down as the superhero.

The actor announced his retirement from Batman soon after Matt Reeves was brought on board to film a standalone flick on the DC hero. With Affleck's exit, Reeves was on a hunt to find a new Batman when he crossed roads with vampire Edward aka Twilight star Robert Pattinson. The actor has already shared his first look as Batman and it had the fans talking. While the filming had begun earlier this year and fans were expected to get a better look at the actor in the cape, the COVID-19 outbreak forced the team to halt their filming.

However, we've seen a glimpse of the actor wearing the Batman mask and channeling the superhero in the still. Given this, who do you think looks good as the Batman? Let us know by voting below:

