Robert Pattinson Claims He 'Knows' What Batman 2 is About; Calls Matt Reeves a 'Careful Writer'

Robert Pattinson recently revealed that he finally knows what The Batman 2 is all about. While promoting his upcoming film Mickey17, the actor, who will return as the Dark Knight, shared this exciting news with fans.

Speaking to ExtraTV, Pattinson said, “Matt is a very careful writer, but I finally now know what it’s about. It’s very cool and I’m very excited.” While his comment did not reveal any details about the plot, it gave fans hope that the film’s development is moving forward.

The sequel, directed by Matt Reeves, has been delayed several times, leaving fans anxiously awaiting news. Filming is expected to start later this year, though the exact date remains up in the air.

The Batman 2 has been delayed at least three times, pushing back its production schedule. Even though the film is still moving forward, fans have been eagerly waiting for any updates on its progress.

Production is now expected to begin in 2025, though there has been no official confirmation from Warner Bros. or DC Studios. Some industry insiders believe that the delays could have been due to Reeves focusing on expanding his Batman universe, including The Penguin series on Max.

Despite the delays, Pattinson’s confirmation that he knows the story of the sequel suggests that the script is either finished or close to completion.

While work on The Batman 2 was ongoing, Reeves introduced The Penguin, a spinoff series focusing on the character Oz Cobb, played by Colin Farrell. The series premiered on Max in September 2024 and was well-received by both fans and critics.

Farrell’s performance earned him a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film. The show also received three Golden Globe nominations.

Though initially planned as a limited series, The Penguin’s popularity has sparked discussions about a possible second season. Some believe the delays in The Batman 2 might have been to allow Reeves to expand this part of the Batman universe.