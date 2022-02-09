Robert Pattinson describes his version of Batman as a 'weirdo'; Here's why

With his take on Batman, Robert Pattinson is shaking things up. The 35-year-old actor plays Bruce Wayne in The Batman, and he told GQ in the March 2022 edition of the magazine that his version of the Caped Crusader is "kind of a weirdo."

Robert said as per PEOPLE, "I've definitely found a little interesting thread," explained Pattinson. "He doesn't have a playboy persona at all, so he's kind of a weirdo as Bruce and a weirdo as Batman, and I kept thinking there's a more nihilistic slant to it. 'Cause, normally, in all the other movies, Bruce goes away, trains and returns to Gotham believing in himself, thinking, 'I'm gonna change things here.' But in this, it's sort of implied that he's had a bit of a breakdown." Pattinson co-stars with Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis in the Matt Reeves-directed film. He admitted that he researched the renowned character's past in a novel method.

However, The Twilight star revealed that The Batman is a "sad movie" about him "trying to find some element of hope, in himself, and not just the city" around him. "So, hopefully, there are a lot of sad individuals in the world," he said, as per PEOPLE. Robert also said that the secluded production had a toll on his emotional and physical wellbeing, describing the set as "a bubble within a bubble." Robert said, "And the nature of the shoot was so kind of insular, always shooting at night, just really dark all the time, and I felt very much alone.

For those unversed, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck have all played Batman on the big screen. The Batman is slated to release in theaters on March 4.

