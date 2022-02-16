Robert Pattinson details how maintaining Batman's unique voice was a challenge: It's really, really hard

Robert Pattinson, the actor who plays Batman, has spoken out about the difficulties of keeping the Dark Knight's unique voice. Following Ben Affleck's time in the DCEU, Pattinson is set to become the next actor to play the Caped Crusader on the big screen.

Bruce Wayne will face off against Paul Dano's Edward Nashton, a.k.a. The Riddler, in The Batman, which is envisioned as the start of a new Batman trilogy for Warner Bros. With The Riddler portrayed as a Zodiac-inspired serial murderer in The Batman, the remake will be a very different experience for fans of the Dark Knight's cinematic legacy. As various actors have played Batman in films, one of the most significant components of the character is nailing the voice of the Caped Crusader.

Pattinson discussed his take on the Batman voice, which he confessed was difficult, in a recent interview with GQ. The British actor revealed how he consistently practised vocal exercises to help him find and maintain his take on Batman's deep, husky accent. Pattinson said as per Screenrant, "I mean it's really hard, it's really, really hard. I think I was doing vocal exercises without actually knowing they were vocal exercises. I think [my] larynx or something just got strengthened or something when I was doing the movie. When I was doing ADR for it, I mean I couldn't even do the voice again. It had completely reverted back to normal."

Some performers, such as Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, have nailed the hero's fearsome voice, while others have taken a less scary approach. Given that the DC character is essentially simply a guy dressed up as a bat, it's critical that his voice be terrifying on all levels in order to depict Batman's nightmare-like presence. According to the many teasers for The Batman, Pattinson is clearly embracing this as much as he can. With The Batman arriving in cinemas in less than a month, the public will soon get to hear Pattinson's Batman voice in its full capacity.

ALSO READ:Robert Pattinson ADMITS playing Batman is the hardest thing he's ever done; Here's why