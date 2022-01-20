Robert Pattinson fell off a bed after kissing Kristen Stewart during Twilight audition

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's chemistry in Twilight was off the charts and director Catherine Hardwicke recently gave some more insight into the same as she recalled the audition sequence for the film involving Robert and Kristen. While talking to the Big Hit Show podcast on Wednesday, Hardwicke spoke about the film's lead pair kissing during the audition.

Recalling how the audition took place at her own place, the director mentioned that Kristen and Robert were to share a kiss on the bed for the same. Speaking about the same, Hardwicke said, "Rob and Kristen auditioned on my bed — the kissing scene. Rob was so into it, he fell off the bed. I’m like, ‘Dude, calm down.’ And I’m in there filming with my little video camera", via US Weekly.

Catherine also recalled being concerned for Stewart during the filming of Twilight considering the actress was 17. She stated that she also warned Pattinson who was then 21 that Stewart was 17 and hence it would be illegal to get intimate with her. Recounting how Pattinson reacted to her warning, she added, "And he’s like, ‘Oh, OK, whatever.'"

Robert and Kristen were not only finalised for Twilight after this audition but the couple also went on to star in the sequels including 2009’s The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2010s The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2011’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 and 2012’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2. The duo began dating in 2009 but eventually split in 2013.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late