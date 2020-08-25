Robert Pattinson gets candid about being back on The Batman sets post COVID: Very anxious to get back to work

  1. Home
Robert Pattinson recently opened up about his thoughts on returning back to sets of The Batman as COVID-19 settles. In the chat at the DC Comics FanDome event, the Twilight actor admitted that he was anxious to get back to sets and finish the film.
Twilight fame actor Robert Pattinson is excited to get back to work. The 34-year-old actor made a surprise appearance during the virtual DC Comics FanDome event on Saturday (August 22) and greeted excited fans. While speaking to fans, Rob said: “As many of you probably already know, we were in the beginning stages of production when COVID hit, so now I’m very anxious to get back to work and continue to form this beloved character, I've always been a massive fan.” 

 

“I’m not really allowed to share anything, so I’m going to hand it over to the great Matt Reeves who’s somewhere around here, and he can determine what can and can’t be talked about,” he added, teasing a surprise on the way – which later in the event turned out the be the thrilling first trailer!

 

Check out The Batman trailer below: 

 

In case you missed it, director Matt Reeves debuted the first look of the movie at the DC Fandome a few days ago and it was impressive. The teaser trailer gives a closer look at Pattinson's Dark Knight, opening a new chapter of the Cape Crusader. The new trailer hints that Reeves isn't holding back on making his version of The Batman dark, brutal and raw. 

 

