Robert Pattinson on getting in shape for the shirtless scenes in The Batman: You're counting sips of water

Robert Pattinson is all set to be seen in Matt Reeves' The Batman and fans have been more than excited to see his take on the caped crusader. In the movie, the actor will be seen having a few shirtless scenes and in his recent interview with People TV, Robert Pattinson opened up about the prep he had to undergo to get in shape for the same.

During the interaction, Robert revealed when he began working out for the role and the specific changes he had to make as filming days got closer. Speaking about the same he said, "I had about three months before the movie started, and then you're working out before and after work all the time." Adding on, Pattinson said he had to watch what he was consuming before shooting the shirtless scenes and stated, "You just cut down and cut down and cut down before the couple of scenes with your shirt off, and you're counting sips of water", via People TV.

The actor even went on to joke how shame can be a motivator adding that going shirtless in the movie was motivating. Considering how epic the character of Batman is in the superhero universe, the actor also revealed that he had an emotional moment when he first put on the suit and that it was then that he truly connected with the character.

In The Batman, Pattinson will be seen alongside Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. The film is all set to release in theatres on March 4.

ALSO READ: The Batman: Robert Pattinson gushes over 'really really solid' script ahead of film's release