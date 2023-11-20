Robert Pattinson girlfriend list: Who has The Batman star reportedly dated before Suki Waterhouse?

Robert Pattinson, known for his role in Twilight, is currently happily committed to Suki Waterhouse since August 2018. Despite their public appearances, Pattinson maintains a private stance on his love life, emphasizing the importance of keeping personal relationships away from the intrusive public eye. Here's a list of everyone Pattinson has dated or rumored to have dated.

Nina Schubert (2003-2006)

Before rising to stardom, Pattinson dated his neighbor, Nina Schubert. Their relationship started in 2003, and they even lived together briefly. However, they parted ways in 2006 when Pattinson moved to Los Angeles to pursue his career.

Nikki Reed (Twilight saga years)

During the Twilight era, Pattinson's friendship with Nikki Reed sparked dating rumors, but Reed clarified they were never romantically involved. The actress addressed the speculation, highlighting the challenges of dealing with media scrutiny. “I can’t win,” she told Seventeen in 2009. “A few weeks ago I was at this event, and they said, ‘You missed Rob’s birthday, how do you feel?’ And I said, ‘I called him, it’s fine.’ And they wrote, ‘She’s clearly bitter over the breakup.’ I’m like, what breakup? Rob and I were never together.”

Kristen Stewart (2009-2013)

Pattinson's highly publicized romance with Kristen Stewart began in 2009. However, the relationship faced challenges when Stewart was rumored to be involved with Rupert Sanders in 2012. The couple eventually parted ways in 2013.

Dylan Penn (2013)

In 2013, Pattinson was romantically linked to Dylan Penn, sparking a frenzy among fans. However, Penn clarified that they were just friends, dismissing rumors surrounding their relationship. “We’re just friends,” Dylan told Vanity Fair. “They photographed us in a place where there were other people and cropped the picture. Silly. I laughed about it.”

FKA Twigs (2014-2017)

Pattinson's engagement to FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, made headlines in 2014. Despite their engagement, the couple parted ways in 2017, with FKA Twigs emphasizing the process of self-discovery and unmeshing after the split. “That kind of like unmeshing, like when you’re with somebody, your lives become very entwined with like your friends and family and your routine,” the singer told Zane Lowe.

Suki Waterhouse (2018-present)

Pattinson's current relationship is with Suki Waterhouse, beginning in 2018. The couple has kept their romance relatively private. In a delightful turn of events, Suki Waterhouse recently announced her pregnancy during a performance, marking a new chapter for the couple.

As Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse embark on the journey of parenthood, their enduring love story adds another chapter to the actor's romantic history. While Pattinson has navigated the complexities of high-profile relationships, his commitment to privacy and the joyous news of impending parenthood with Waterhouse highlight the actor's personal evolution. Fans eagerly await the newest addition to the Pattinson-Waterhouse family, celebrating the couple's happiness.

