Robert Pattinson has been enjoying a dream career run with major projects such as Dune, The Odyssey, and The Batman. Now, the actor appears to be stepping into another iconic role, as he is confirmed as the next James Bond following Daniel Craig's departure in 2021.

Robert Pattinson is Officially James Bond

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A new update shared by the official James Bond 007 social media handle has sparked speculation, featuring a glimpse of Robert Pattinson in a suave new avatar. The video shows the actor holding a firearm while sporting the stylish appearance associated with the iconic character.

Check it out here:

The upcoming film will be directed by Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve , who was confirmed to helm the project last year. Meanwhile, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has penned the screenplay.

As per Rolling Stones, Pattinson said, “One of the most legendary characters in cinema, and securing the role was the honor of a lifetime. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Robert Pattinson's casting makes him the seventh actor to portray James Bond in the official film franchise. Sean Connery was the first to play the iconic 007, appearing in six films, including Dr. No, Goldfinger, Thunderball, and Diamonds Are Forever.

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George Lazenby subsequently took over the role in On Her Majesty's Secret Service, followed by Roger Moore, who portrayed Bond in seven films, including Live and Let Die, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, and Octopussy.

Timothy Dalton stepped into the role with The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill, while Pierce Brosnan later portrayed 007 in four films, including GoldenEye and Tomorrow Never Dies.

In 2006, Daniel Craig took over the iconic role with Casino Royale, eventually concluding his five-film run as 007 with No Time to Die in 2021.

While more details about Pattinson’s James Bond are yet to be made public, the actor is expected to appear in at least two films in the franchise.

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