Robert Pattinson 'obsessively' chased The Batman role for a year; Reveals why he was drawn to it

Robert Pattinson is all set to play the caped crusader in Matt Reeves' upcoming film, The Batman. While the actor's casting caused a lot of stir online as several netizens stated they couldn't picture him as Batman, the actor seems to have proved them all wrong considering the response the film's trailer and promos have received. In a recent interview with Total Film magazine, the actor opened up on why he was keen to take on the role of the superhero.

Speaking about his career choices so far which have leaned more towards taking up indie films, Pattinson revealed what changed when it came to taking on the role of Batman and also revealed that he "obsessively" chased it for over a year until finally coming on board for it. Talking about why the role was important to him, the actor described it as "the jewel in the crown of the parts you can really get as an actor."

Adding on, Pattinson further admitted that he did not expect to land up with the role in the beginning. Stating how he chased it, he said, "I just kept obsessively checking up on it for the next year or so. Even my agents were like, 'Oh, interesting. I thought you only wanted to play total freaks?' And I was like, ‘He is a freak!'", via Total Film magazine.

Previously, Reeves maintained that he was convinced Pattinson would be a good choice for Batman after he watched the actor in the Safdie brothers' film, Good Time. The Batman's promos have shown how the film will feature a different side of Batman that has not been explored by filmmakers in the past. The film is all set to release in theatres on March 4.

