Robert Pattinson Opens Up On His 'Cute' Infant Daughter With Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse: 'I’m Amazed By How Quickly...'

Robert Pattinson recently opened up about his newborn daughter, whom he welcomed with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse earlier this year. Pattinson, who relatively keeps the details of his relationship with Waterhouse hidden from the public, shared his views on fatherhood and gushed about his firstborn.

The actor recently attended the Paris Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 Show on Friday, June 21, where he expressed admiration for his three-month-old daughter and even revealed that he's amazed at how quickly she's growing. Read on for further details.

Robert Pattinson talks about his daughter with Suki Waterhouse

According to a report by US Weekly magazine, Robert Pattinson recently attended the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 Show in Paris, France. The outlet reported that a video was shared via X on June 22 from the event, where a reporter asked The Batman movie actor about his baby girl and how his life has changed since her arrival.

In response, Pattinson joked, "[Having a child] makes you feel very old and very young." The actor further mentioned that he only came to Paris for one day because he had to go home to meet his infant daughter.

While Pattinson rarely discusses his personal life in the media, this reportedly marks his first public comment about his firstborn child after the couple welcomed her in March of this year.



Robert Pattinson added, "She’s so cute," and he is "amazed" at how quickly "their personality comes," even though she is just three months old, noting, "I can kinda see who she is already."

As per People magazine, a source dished the outlet in December 2023 that Pattinson and his longtime partner, Waterhouse, are allegedly "planning" on getting "married," noting that it's "important" for the couple.

Robert Pattinson on why he keeps relationship with Suki Waterhouse private

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are one of the hottest pairs in Hollywood. The rumors of their affair first sparked in 2018 when they were spotted holding hands in London. However, despite staying in a relationship for years, they hardly talk about their romance publicly.

In a previous interview with The Sunday Times, Pattinson revealed why he chose to keep his relationship with Waterhouse private. The actor explained that he believes it's "rude" when strangers ask about a relationship in public, noting that "if you let people in, it devalues what love is."

In a separate 2023 interview with the outlet, his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse revealed that she is "shocked" and happy" to have been with Pattinson for "nearly five years." She mentioned that she still gets very "excited" when she sees his name pop up on her phone, noting that she thinks he "feels the same way about me."

