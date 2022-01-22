Robert Pattinson promises his upcoming movie The Batman will be a full blown detective story

The Batman being a detective drama, according to Robert Pattinson, is a key component of the plot. Batman, who first appeared in Detective Comics #27 in 1939, has been dubbed "the world's greatest detective," and many of his early adventures were more akin to Sherlock Holmes than Superman.

While that aspect of the character has remained vital, in big-budget cinematic adaptations of the character, it has frequently been neglected in favour of more standard superhero action. Pattinson discusses the importance of the detective aspect of the Batman persona in the film in an interview with MovieMaker Magazine. He talks about how director Matt Reeves sold it to him, and how, although Pattinson expected it to be more about mood and atmosphere, he was pleasantly surprised by how much of a detective narrative it is.

Pattinson also discussed the significance of an element in the comics that he believes was absent from the previous films. He said, as per Screenrant, "In the first meeting, he was saying, we want to lean into the ‘world’s greatest detective aspect,’ and be a detective noir movie and, you know, normally when directors say that, they just do like a mood board, and it’s just about the imagery. But I read the script, and it is! It’s a detective movie. It happens all the time in the graphic novels, but it’s always kind of on the backburner in the movies.”

While the film is supposed to feature the huge, gigantic action of a classic superhero film, it seems to be rather different from previous Batman flicks. The Batman seems to be leaning heavily towards the detective side of the character, putting the Dark Knight against the Riddler, who resembles the Zodiac murderer in appearance.

