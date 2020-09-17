Robert Pattinson receives clearance to be back on The Batman sets; WB officially resumes filming

Robert Pattinson has reportedly received clearance to be back on The Batman sets as the film resumes filming again. Scroll down for the details.

Filming for The Batman has officially resumed after the production was shut down due to Robert Pattinson testing positive for Coronavirus. “Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the UK,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement via Variety on Thursday (September 17). Variety also reported that Robert, the star of the movie, has been cleared to resume production.

This comes as no surprise as fans believed Robert was recovering well when yesterday the Tenet star was photographed with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse by Daily Mail at a park in London, England, this was the first time Robert was spotted out and about since news broke of his getting tested positive.

In case you missed it, earlier this month, Robert Pattinson was diagnosed with Coronavirus amidst reports that filming of The Batman shut down only two days after starting back up. According to Variety, production resumed on the film on September 1, and on Thursday (September 3), they received word that an anonymous member of the crew was diagnosed with COVID-19 and production was halted. On September 4, Vanity Fair reported that Robert was actually the person who contracted the virus.

The Batman is currently scheduled to be out on October 1, 2021. It is unclear if the release date of the film will be pushed given the delay in the film and Robert’s medical condition.

