Robert Pattinson Reveals Being Scared Of Horror Films; Recalls Once Doing THIS Out of Fear

Who would have thought that Robert Pattinson would also fall in the category of people who are too afraid to watch horror films? The actor revealed that he had become "too sensitive" to watch that genre of movies during his video interview with GQ along with his latest venture, Mickey 17’s director Boong Jon Hoon.

In the conversation with the publication, the Twilight actor recalled watching so much of “dark stuff” when he was young and at that time he thought it was “cool.” but now it appears that it is not so cool to him anymore.

Pattinson stated, "Now I’m too sensitive.” The actor says in the publication, "It's strange; you’d think it would go the other way around." He said that as one gets older, they become less scared of such movies. He made sure to mention that he cannot watch horror movies anymore.

Advertisement

The Mickey 17 filmhelmer then said that the reason behind that may be because Pattinson has become a father. For the unversed, the actor and partner Suki Waterhouse had their first child in 2024. But then Pattinson said to him that his fear of such films occurred before that.

Reflecting back on an experience, The Devil All the Time star shared that recently he got very scared. He recalled meeting with a director who had made a horror film and the actor ended up watching it.

The Batman star shared that after that he thought that someone was trying to break into his home. Pattinson stated, “And so I was sitting on my sofa with two kitchen knives waiting for the person to come in. And then I fell asleep with them basically in my neck on the couch. It was probably a squirrel.” He did not mention the name of the director or the horror film while recalling this instance.

Advertisement

As far as Pattinson's latest venture goes, Mickey 17 is slated to hit theaters on March 7, 2025.