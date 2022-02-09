Robert Pattinson reveals feeling 'very much alone' while filming The Batman; Find out why

Robert Pattinson is speaking out about his time working on The Batman. The 35-year-old actor headlines the March edition of GQ and discusses how he felt alone while playing the superhero.

While describing his part in the film, Robert said that director Matt Reeves worked hard to convert the comic book hero into a '70s noir detective narrative,’ noting that working on the film eventually encouraged him to move behind the camera and pursue a career as a producer. Given that The Batman's production was often interrupted and delayed owing to the Covid pandemic, Robert expressed gratitude that he was always allowed to return to the part despite the disturbance.

The former Twilight heartthrob said that the secluded production had a toll on his emotional and physical wellbeing, describing the set as "a bubble within a bubble." Robert said, "And the nature of the shoot was so kind of insular, always shooting at night, just really dark all the time, and I felt very much alone. Even just being in the suit all the time. You're not really allowed out of the studio with the suit on, so I barely knew what was going on at all outside." Recalling his solitary hours in the dark, adds laughing: "I mean, I was really, really, really dead afterward. I just looked at a photo of myself from April and I looked green."

Pattinson eventually sat down by himself to see a rough edit of The Batman and ruminate on the picture that culminated all of his hard work. As per Entertainment Tonight, when asked what fans may anticipate from the film, Pattinson says, "It's a sad movie."

