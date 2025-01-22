Robert Pattinson Reveals He Nearly Quit Acting Amid COVID and Hollywood Strikes: 'Started to Get a Little Worrying'

Robert Pattinson has recently revealed that he nearly ditched his profession in the darkest of years when COVID-19 infected millions of lives and Hollywood producers, writers, and other entertainers had various strikes to gain their rightful stakes in the world.

Pattinson recently said to Vanity Fair that he nearly reconsidered his career in acting admitting that he had doubts about the future of cinema. Pattinson said the industry felt stuck, and too many young actors were rolling their eyes in disgust.

Many actors got frustrated with underinspired scripts, and he reflected on a growing attitude that "nothing's cool anymore," which started to make him think his passion for acting might just not last.

The Remember Me actor said, "It’s strange because the last few years for the film industry, starting with COVID and then the strikes, everyone was constantly saying cinema is dying. And quite convincingly."

Pattinson recalled, "I was literally almost turned off. It actually started to get a little worrying."

However, Pattinson has noticed of late that quite a few interesting films and new directions are coming from fresh talent which he believes heralds a change. He is excited about the new season of cinema that would celebrate bold projects driving excitement for movies.

The Batman actor said, "Then looking in the last few months, there’s this flurry of very ambitious movies. I feel like the stuff that’s going to get nominated for Oscars this year is going to be really interesting, and it seems like there’s suddenly a new batch of directors who the audience is excited about as well."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson, himself has been booked and busy with several innovative projects including Oscar-winning director, Bong Joon Ho's sci-fi movie Mickey 17, which will be released in March 2025, Lynne Ramsay's Die, My Love opposite Jennifer Lawrence, and A24's The Drama starring Zendaya.

ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson Describes The Batman II in One Word, Reveals Which Former Bruce Wayne Actor Smelled the Best After Trying on Their Masks