Robert Pattinson REVEALS he will enter 'art house' adult film industry if The Batman fails

Robert Pattinson has been roped in to play the new Batman in The Batman. The actor opened up about the repercussions on his life if Matt Reeves directorial fails to hit the mark.

Robert Pattinson is filling some big shoes as he takes on The Batman. Earlier this summer, Warner Bros announced that Pattinson has been chosen to replace Ben Affleck in Matt Reeves' The Batman. The Twilight star is the second youngest star to essay the role of Batman, Christian Bale being the youngest star. Although the filming is yet to kick-off, the actor is already under a lot of pressure from fans. DC fans have already expressed their concern over WB's pick for the role.

Now, Pattinson is opening up about the consequences if The Batman fails. The actor sat down for a conversation with The Guardian where he spilled the beans on the upcoming DC movie. He told the international publication that if The Batman fails, he will turn towards the adult film industry. "Porn. But art-house porn," he joked.

However, he assured that he is his biggest critic so he will push himself to do a good job. "I’m already remembering what it’s like to talk about a movie where there’s an expectation. Whenever you say anything, people are like, ‘Argh! You idiot!’ Like, dude, I haven’t even started yet," he said. "But there is no harsher critic of myself than myself, so I don’t need to worry about anyone else," Pattinson added.

Talking about the project, Pattinson revealed he felt a connection with Bruce Wayne and so he decided to audition for the role. "I felt a connection to it, I don’t know why... I just really wanted it.” He added that the role has a “power… everyone is attracted to it. It’s an unidentifiable thing.”

The Batman is set to start filming early next year. But before we see Robert Pattinson don the Batman suit, the actor will be seen in Christopher Nolan's Tenet. The trailer dropped last week. Check it out below.

