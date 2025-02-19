Robert Pattinson REVEALS He's an 'Expert' At Changing Nappys Amid Mickey 17 Premiere: 'I Hate Boasting...'

Robert Pattinson is all set for the release of his highly anticipated movie Mickey 17. Interestingly, the actor shed light on his life as a father during the world premiere of the outing.

Talking to Extra during the event that was held in London on February 13, Robert Pattinson mentioned, “I hate boasting about it, but my daughter’s been, like, the most incredible sleeper since birth," while talking about his daughter, whom he welcomed with Suki Waterhouse.

For those unversed, the pair were blessed with the child last year in the month of March. While the name of his daughter has not been made public yet, the actor from Water For Elephants mentioned that he has yet to decide what he is going to do for the first birthday of his daughter. “That is another thing I have to do," he added.

However, one interesting detail that the actor gave was about his diaper-changing duties. "I'm an expert, like, the stealth nappy when the baby doesn't even know they've had their nappy changed," the actor from The Lighthouse stated to the outlet.

Further talking, Robert Pattinson went on to mention that he would be up for a kid’s movie someday, adding that he is always open to anything.

Previously, Suki Waterhouse spoke about the time the parents share with their loved one daily.

Talking to Today, the singer and songwriter mentioned that she and Pattinson follow a routine where they jump into the pool with their daughter. Calling the daily task a fun practice, Suki Waterhouse detailed that the family spends time in the pool every day around 5 pm in her December interview.

Mickey 17 is a science fiction thriller that has been directed by Bong Joon-Ho. The movie will be released on March 17, 2025.