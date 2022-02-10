Robert Pattinson REVEALS hidden connection between his Harry Potter and Twilight roles; Find out

Looks like Cedric Diggory and Edward Cullen have more in common than Robert Pattinson. During a recent interview with GQ, the 35-year-old actor discussed his previous film roles, including his work in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005 and Twilight in 2008.

Pattinson claimed that both Harry Potter's wizarding student Cedric and Twilight's immortal young vampire Edward are introduced onscreen by leaping from trees, which was his idea. "It was definitely my concept to jump out of the tree at the beginning of my intro [in Harry Potter], which I then kind of repeated later on in Twilight," the actor explained. Pattison added as per PEOPLE, "For some reason, I always have a suggestion to be like, 'Why doesn't he just appear just jumping out of a tree?"

Later, in an interview with GQ, Pattinson elaborated on the "iconic" film roles, pointing out that Cedric's death in the fourth Harry Potter film was the franchise's first to be witnessed onscreen. "He's the first death in Harry Potter, which is my claim to fame," Pattinson joked. As the cameras documented the third assignment of the Triwizard Tournament, the actor noted that the first Potter scene he shot was "very terrifying."

Interestingly, Pattison also discussed his new film The Batman and how his version of the Caped Crusader is "kind of a weirdo" in GQ's March 2022 edition. He co-stars with Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis in the Matt Reeves-directed picture. "I've definitely found a little interesting thread," Pattinson explained. "He doesn't have a playboy persona at all, so he's kind of a weirdo as Bruce and a weirdo as Batman, and I kept thinking there's a more nihilistic slant to it." The Batman hits theaters on March 4.

