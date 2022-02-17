Robert Pattinson reveals his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse's EMOTIONAL reaction after watching The Batman

Ever since it was first announced that Robert Pattinson will be essaying the role of Batman in Matt Reeves' upcoming film, fans have been eager to see the film and his take on the caped crusader after the likes of Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. Although before fans give their verdict, it seems Pattinson's girlfriend Suki Waterhouse has already given the film a thumbs up.

During his recent appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel show, Robert spoke about attending the premiere of the film with director Matt Reeves and his family. When asked about the kind of reactions it met with, Pattinson particularly opened up about his girlfriend's surprising reaction and said, "I watched it with my girlfriend as well. ...It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing."

He further added, "Because I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies. And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and just touched it right there. I could feel a little tear. And I was like, no way."

On hearing Waterhouse getting emotional after watching Pattinson as Batman, Jimmy Kimmel further teased the actor if his act as the caped crusader got his girlfriend "sexed up" to which Pattinson cheekily laughed and admitted, "I mean, yeah."

The Batman marks Rober Pattinson's first role as a superhero. The actor who is otherwise known for taking on indie films has previously mentioned in interviews how he "obsessively" chased the Batman role and that it even left his agents surprised.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright in key roles. The film is all set to release in theatres on March 4.

