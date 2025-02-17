Robert Pattinson Reveals His Odd Acting Method That 'Annoys Everyone Around' Him, Reflects on Filming Mickey 17

Robert Pattinson has a reputation for being unconventional when it comes to preparing for parts, a ritual that tends to leave those who know him confused.

At the Mickey 17 world premiere in London on Feb. 13, the 38-year-old actor admitted his approach to character immersion frustrates his family and friends. He has confessed that he habitually goes around trying out various mannerisms and voices, sometimes throwing in surprising accents, leaving his near and dear ones wondering about his decisions.

"I do a lot of wandering around, kind of practicing stuff rather than practicing new characters, which annoys everyone around me," Pattinson revealed to People.

The Batman star added that he often gets questions like "Why do you speak like a taxi driver in a German accent?"

Despite his unorthodox preparation, Pattinson said Mickey 17 was one of the easiest and most pleasant shoots of his life. He said it was "one of the nicest, easiest shoots I've ever done in my life."

Although his own experience on set was fairly straightforward, he understood that the intricate production of the film created substantial difficulties for everyone else on the team.

The Twilight alum added, "I think it was really complicated for everybody else. It's easy for me."

Bong Joon Ho's upcoming science fiction movie is about Mickey Barnes (Pattinson), a man who works in a profession that involves him dying and being cloned over and over again.

Advertisement

Being a long-time fan of Bong's films, Pattinson was instantly attracted to the project when he read the script. Pattinson praised the Parasite director at CinemaCon in April 2024, according to Entertainment Weekly. He said, "I've been the biggest fan of Bong for many, many years. He's my hero."

Based on Edward Ashton's novel, Mickey 7, the Bong Joon Ho-directed sci-fi movie also features Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo alongside Robert Pattinson. Mickey 17 is scheduled to release in theaters on March 7.