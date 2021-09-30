Robert Pattinson reveals his REACTION after watching parts of his upcoming film The Batman

Robert Pattinson's The Batman is one of the actor's most anticipated work. As the actor steps into his first superhero role in Matt Reeves' upcoming film, fans can't wait to see what he offers to the role of the dark knight that has already been played by several actors before him. During his recent appearance at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' event, the actor was asked about his upcoming DCEU film.

Pattinson spoke about the upcoming DC FanDome event and also teased how fans will get a major surprise from him and Zoe Kravitz who plays Catwoman in the film. The actor while talking to Variety spoke about Kravitz and his plans saying, "Me and Zoe [Kravitz] did some stuff. It’s a fun little thing. There are lots of little surprises for it."

Although Pattinson didn't just stop at teasing the DC FanDome event but also dropped a big revelation when it comes to the film and how it has shaped up. Revealing that he has watched parts of it, Robert said, "I’ve seen some of the movie now and it’s kind of really cool. It’s really cool", via Variety.

Matt Reeves' much-talked-about The Batman is slated for a March 4, 2022 release. Apart from Pattinson and Kravitz, the film also stars Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell in key roles.

As for its placement in the DC timeline or its plot, not much has been known yet considering the makers have tried to keep it under wraps. Although the director did tease previously that it may be the most emotional Batman movie to be ever made.

