Robert Pattinson reveals how he was stumped by Tenet's script when he first read it; calls it clever writing

As per reports in Entertainment Weekly, that he was thoroughly impressed by Tenet's script. The Twilight actor reportedly said that when he first read the film Tenet's script, he was stumped and impressed by the clever writing of the script. Robert Pattinson recalls the time when he read the script it did not even have a title page, but the script left him in complete awe of the story. The actor further goes on to add that one would expect the film to belong to one particular genre, but that was not the case with Tenet.

The film goes beyond any particular genre. Robert Pattinson goes on to reveal how the film's script feels like it was some kind of a tricky one, which is totally unexpected and unusual. The film's trailer clearly hints how the lead actor wants to avoid World War III. The film will star John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki. The film sees how Robert Pattinson's character works in association with John David Washington's character. The film's trailers have shown some jaw dropping stunts and twists which will leave the fans and film audiences completely puzzled.

The Christopher Nolan directorial will hit the big screen on July 31. The film was initially slated for a release on July 17. The makers did not give a reason for postponing the film, but now the fans can watch the film on July 31. The film will see some spine-chilling scenes with never seen before stunts and action sequences.

