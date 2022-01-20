Robert Pattinson reveals how his joke about 'not working out' for The Batman came back to haunt him

Robert Pattinson is all set to be seen taking on the role of the caped crusader in his upcoming film, The Batman and fans are more than excited for it. Considering superhero roles come with their own set of challenges such as having the perfect physique, in a recent interview with MovieMaker, Pattinson reflected on his old joke about not workingout for the role.

In May 2020, Robert's statement had gone viral when he spoke about ignoring his trainer in a GQ interview and said, "I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem. You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the ’70s. Even James Dean — he wasn’t exactly ripped." In his recent interview though, the actor looked back on his quote and mentioned how it came back to haunt him.

While talking to Movie Maker, Pattinson said, "That really came back to haunt me." Pattinson maintained that he thinks it's really embarrassing to talk about working out and even said that it could be an English thing. Although clarifying his previous joke, the actor did speak about how he worked for The Batman adding, "You’re playing Batman. You have to work out. I think I was doing the interview when I was in lockdown, as well, in England…I was in a lower gear of working out", via Variety.

Although it seems Pattinson's jokes often seem to make him go viral as he compared his The Batman workout joke to the other hilarious comment he had previously made as a young actor about not washing his hair.

As for his upcoming release, Matt Reeves' The Batman is all set to release on March 4, 2022.

