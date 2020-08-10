  1. Home
Robert Pattinson REVEALS how Tenet co star John David Washington helped him get in shape for The Batman

In a recent interview, Robert Pattinson got candid about how his Tenet co-star John David Washington's athletic prowess assisted in getting him fit to play the Caped Crusader in The Batman. Read the hilarious story below.
28559 reads Mumbai Updated: August 10, 2020 08:22 pm
Robert Pattinson also quipped how there were days when he just couldn't walk afterwards while filming the running sequences for Tenet.Robert Pattinson also quipped how there were days when he just couldn't walk afterwards while filming the running sequences for Tenet.

Robert Pattinson has a jam-packed line up of big-ticket movies with Tenet and The Batman. In Tenet, he works with Christopher Nolan for the very first time and stars alongside John David Washington. In The Batman, Pattinson has the torch passed on to him by Ben Affleck to play the beloved Caped Crusader. For the latter, Robert had to obviously beef up and got some major assistance from his Tenet co-star Washington. In an interview with Irish Times, the 34-year-old actor recalled the hilarious time when John David helped him get fit.

"When I’m running on screen I’m generally paired with John David who is an ex-NFL player so it was the most unfair thing in the world. The maximum workout I do most of the time is a casual stroll. John David can run all day long," Pattinson quipped to Irish Times and then quickly added, "It was good that I ended up being pretty fit. But definitely, at the beginning, there were days I just could not walk afterwards."

Judging by the teases that have come out so far, Robert Pattinson will surely give his all to play Batman to its highest potential!

Are you excited to see Robert Pattinson in both Tenet and The Batman? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: The Batman: Robert Pattinson took inspiration from Robert Downey Jr & Chris Evans to play the DC superhero

Tenet will release in selected US theatres on September 10, 2020. On the other hand, The Batman, which is directed by Matt Reeves and also stars Zoe Kravitz is aiming at an October 1, 2021 release date.

Credits :Irish Times

