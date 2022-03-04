Robert Pattinson reveals how Zoe Kravitz 'punched him' while prepping for an action scene for The Batman

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz opened to positive reviews from critics. The Matt Reeves directorial is being termed as the darkest Batman film. The trailers of the film have already promised it to be gritty and one moment that particularly caught everyone's eye has been the action sequences between Pattinson and Kravitz.

During their recent interview with Heart, Robert and Zoe opened up on working on the film's action sequences and particularly Kravitz spoke about her scenes and revealed how she practised her punches. The actress revealed that she practised with a punching bag in between the takes although she was soon interrupted by Pattinson who had another story to tell.

Robert recalled one of the shooting moments when Kravitz punched him too and said, "There was also another time when you were punching me in between every single take. It was just warming up and I was like 'I'm in this scene as well.'" Kravitz admitted that it happened during one of the scenes.

The Batman star further also admitted that his co-star's punches were powerful as he said, "She punches hard" although Kravitz quickly dismissed him adding, "Whatever. You're fine, you're Batman."

Among many other things, Pattinson and Kravitz's chemistry as Batman and Catwoman has also received praises. The film consists of an uber talented cast of Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis. The film releases theatrically on March 4 and will have its streaming release on HBO Max a month later.

ALSO READ: The Batman Early Reviews: Critics laud Robert Pattinson's 'dark' caped crusader in horror meets mystery tale